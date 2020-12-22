Second death reported in Kelowna care home outbreak

Good Samaritan Mountainview Village located at 1540 KLO Road in Kelowna. (Good Samaritan Society)

A second person has died as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at Mountainview Village long-term care home in Kelowna.

Interior Health has not yet confirmed any details regarding the death, but the Good Samaritan Society, which operates the home, updated its COVID-19 outbreak disclosure webpage on Tuesday, Dec. 22, noting the second resident death.

The first death at the home came Dec. 3, just days after the outbreak at the home was declared Nov. 30.

Since then, a total of 14 cases have been reported at the home. Seven cases have been diagnosed in residents and seven have been among staff. Currently, according to the Good Samaritan Society, four residents and two staff members have active cases of the virus; one resident and five employees have recovered.

The death comes after four at Oliver’s McKinney Place long-term care home over the weekend.

The home has had seven deaths since an outbreak was declared a few weeks ago. A total of 73 cases have been diagnosed at the home: 53 residents and 20 staff.

Interior Health declared an outbreak at West Kelowna’s Heritage Retirement Residence on Tuesday morning. Four staff members and six residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

