Bradley Croney is the latest Lotto BC/49 winner, taking home $75,000 after picking up his winning ticket from Enderby. (BCLC photo)

Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

Lynyrd-Skynyrd fan picks up $75,000 on BC/49, yet $2 million ticket purchased in Courtenay still to be claimed

Sipping on his morning coffee, Bradley Croney thought he was still dreaming when he read the winning lotto numbers.

The Enderby resident matched five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, in the March 4 BC/49 draw, earning him $75,000.

“I thought I was still foggy but it was real,” Croney said. “It is still really surreal and is sinking in the more I tell people.”

Croney bought the winning ticket at G&B Fuels on George Street.

He wasn’t the only big winner from the BC/49 draw this week. Someone who purchased a ticket in Courtenay won the coveted $2 million jackpot – that prize has not been claimed yet.

This is the second big win locally from Wednesday’s draw.

READ MORE: Shuswap resident wins $75,000 in BC/49 lotto

READ MORE: Nanaimo man wins lottery, plans to buy $16,000 fridge

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Just Posted

Taking a stand against Douglas-fir beetle in Shuswap’s South Canoe trails

City collaborates on logging to help reduce wildfire fuel and prevent more damage from forest pest

Salmon Arm cosmetics company gets boost from B.C. business awards

Canoe-based MisMacK Clean Cosmetics thrilled with exposure from gala

Salmon Arm man is 600th in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Longtime adrenaline junkie believes space flight to be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Trio of Shuswap firefighters to gear up for 55-storey fundraiser

Annual stair-climb event at Calgary’s Bow building to benefit cancer patients

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Okanagan, Shuswap students build pasta bridges in Kelowna

The annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest is in its 37th year

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

Lynyrd-Skynyrd fan picks up $75,000 on BC/49, yet $2 million ticket purchased in Courtenay still to be claimed

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

Shuswap history in pictures: Sicamous Regatta

American Frank Duncan was photographing events at the Sicamous Regatta in 1913.… Continue reading

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

Okanagan’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Most Read