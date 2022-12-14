Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Second senior dies after Saturday apartment fire in Penticton

The wife of the elderly man found dead at the scene passed away after being taken to hospital

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are now investigating two deaths following the apartment fire on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night.

The woman rescued from the apartment fire and taken to hospital has also died, confirmed the BC Coroners Service.

An elderly man was found dead at the scene on Dec. 10, and the elderly woman was also found in the second-storey unit and taken to Penticton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation-related injuries, police said at the time.

The Coroners did not state when the woman died, and added that no further information would be shared due to the ongoing nature of their investigation.

READ MORE: Elderly man dies in Penticton apartment fire

The fire destroyed the second-floor apartment unit and heavily damaged that side of the building. First responders were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

The fire has displaced around 10 people from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however police stated at the time that it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFatal Fire

Previous story
Indigenous blockade lifted at $1.45-billion B.C. hospital project — for now
Next story
Police incident closes Highway 3A north of Creston

Just Posted

A custom 18-foot home from Your Tiny Homes Inc. was the model used in a presentation at the Dec. 7 Sicamous Planning and Development Committee meeting, about possibly allowing such homes at 1005 Riverside Ave. (Summit Tiny Homes photo)
Sicamous committee contemplates tiny homes on Riverside Avenue

You rarely see voles feeding in the open. This one is living dangerously as it nibbles grass on a lawn close to the edge of Shuswap Lake. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Tiny voles are heavyweights in the Salmon Arm Bay food chain

An advanced life support unit was moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm in September 2022. (File photo)
Advanced paramedic unit moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm

These are just some of the trees and woodland creatures adorned with lights at the Salmon Arm home of Kayla, Brandi and Rod Butts, mother and grandparents to four-year-old Jaxon, who died in July 2022. (Photo contributed)
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died