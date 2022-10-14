Secwepemc Landmarks Project to unveil Tsquqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase

Project to reveal 16 sculptures over next year highlighting Secwépemc oral histories and place names

People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

The Secwépemc Landmarks project team has announced the upcoming unveiling of the Tsqúqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase.

The unveiling will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. in Tsqúqw7e (Chase Memorial Park).

The Tsqúqw7e Landmark was created by the late Mike “Savage” Peters, assisted by his son Lone White Wolf Peters, and completed by Shayne D. Hunt and David Jacob Harder.

Everyone is welcome to come celebrate the installation of the sculpture, which is dedicated to the memory of Michael Alexander Peters, one of the two original artists.

Tsqúqw7e, pronounced ch-kokw-a, is the place name for the Chase Memorial Park area, meaning “a small bay” in Secwepemctsín, the Secwépemc language.

The sculpture is shaped in the form of a Coyote Rock, representing rock formations created by Seklé̓ p, Sklap, ̓ or Senxúxwlecw (Coyote), with metalwork sculpture in the shape of tree food caches, used to store dried roots and salmon. Carvings in the metalwork represent oral histories shared by the Secwépemc Elders Advisory Committee, made up of Elders from Adams Lake, Skwláx (Little Shuswap), Neskonlith and Splatsín.

Artists who are part of this project include Tania Willard who is from and lives at Neskonlith, Kel-c Jules from Tk’emlups, Hop You and Tony Antoine (Splatsín), Jules Arnouse (Little Shuswap), Rick (Jules Arnouse’ son), Eric Kutschker, Rod Tomma, Tilkotmes Tomma, Ron Tomma and David Jacob Harder.

The Secwépemc Landmarks project will be installing 16 sculptures over the next year, designed by several teams of Secwépemc and non-Secwépemc artists, that highlight Secwépemc oral histories and place names in each area.

These sculptures are proposed for: Little Mountain, Haney Heritage Village, South Canoe Bluffs, Fly Hills Skyview Rotary Lookout, Tappen Bluffs, Bastion Mountain, Mara Lake, Sekmá ̓ ws (Sicamous), Tsutswécw Park, Quaaout Lodge, Skmana Lake, White Lake, the Splatsín Center and Steglgelxús (Chase Creek Falls).

The Secwépemc Landmarks project team is also working to install trailhead posts carved by youth from Secwépemc Child and Family Services, Shihiya school, Chief Atahm school, and five schools in School District No. 83.

These trailhead posts were carved with the guidance of Kenthen Thomas who designed the curriculum for the workshops, and from Splatsín carvers Hop You and Vern Clemah. Close to 200 youth carved just under 100 trailhead posts, which will be installed on trail systems throughout the Shuswap Lakes region of Secwepemcúlecw. ̓

They are talented artists, and the public can expect to see their artwork out on the trails soon.

The Secwépemc Landmarks team expresses its gratitude for the expertise and guidance of the Elders Advisory Committee and from the youth researchers working on this project, and for the financial support of Adams Lake, Little Shuswap, Neskonlith and Splatsín, the City of Salmon Arm, the Province of British Columbia, the Shuswap Trail Alliance, Shuswap Tourism, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, and Heritage BC and the Heritage Legacy Fund of British Columbia.

(Submitted)

