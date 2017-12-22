Update: Semi collision on Highway 1 cleared

Semi-truck trailer goes over meridian near Pritchard, driver ticketed

Emergency workers tend to a tractor-trailer collision on Highway 1 east of Pritchard. Image credit: Barb Coey/Facebook

Dec. 22 – 3:55 p.m.

Drive BC reports that the vehicle collision on Highway #1 near Pritchard is now clear.

Chase RCMP have issued a new release explaining they were called at 6:55 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Pinantan Road near Pritchard.

An eastbound tractor trailer unit lost control on the slippery roads.

Police say the truck struck the median concrete barrier alongside of it while the trailer went over the barrier. The tractor-trailer unit continued eastbound for a short distance before coming to a stop.

A westbound tractor trailer unit was struck by the eastbound trailer as it crossed over the barrier. The westbound tractor unit lost a front wheel and struck the concrete median barrier before coming to a stop.

Both drivers were uninjured.

Traffic was restricted to one lane each direction while the vehicles were removed from the roadway.

Police say investigators believe excessive speed for the conditions of the road contributed to the collision and a violation ticket was issued to the eastbound driver.

Original story

Vehicle traffic is slow going on Highway 1 near Pritchard as a result of a collision involving a tractor-trailer.

DriveBC reports the collision occurred approximately 500 metres east of Pritchard Friday morning, Dec. 22.

Social media reports show a tractor-trailer unit with cab in the westbound lane and trailer resting on the meridian and hanging in the eastbound lane.

Lane closures were reported in each direction.

