A semi-truck flipped, blocking traffic in both directions on Clifton Road in Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A semi-truck flipped, blocking traffic in both directions on Clifton Road in Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Semi flips, closes Kelowna road in both directions

Stretches of Clifton and High roads are closed

The Kelowna RCMP is asking people to avoid Clifton Road near High Road due to a serious collision involving a semi-truck.

The semi toppled on the winding Clifton Road and is currently blocking traffic in both directions.

As such, police have closed Clifton between Mountain Avenue and High Road, while High Road is closed between Clifton and Glenmore Road.

It’s unknown how long the roads will be closed.

More to come.

READ MORE: BC Highway Patrol seeking witnesses to Kelowna lumber theft

READ MORE: More COVID-19 cases at Central Okanagan care home outbreaks

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crash

Previous story
China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei
Next story
Which BC brewery do you think offers the best overall experience?

Just Posted

City of Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said his goal is to bring the city’s bylaw banning single-use plastic bags back into effect as of Jan. 1, 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm plastic bag ban may not return until 2022

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

A view of the White Rock Lake wildfire from Ellison Park Provincial Park Aug. 6, 2021. (@mkinz - Twitter)
Air support ready to target White Rock Lake wildfire in Naswhito Creek area on Westside

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Revelstoke resident arrested for aggravated assault