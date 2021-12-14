Police responded to a report of a semi truck and trailer driving westbound on Highway 1 near Crazy Creek in a dangerous manner on Dec. 13, 2021. (File photo)

Semi truck driving erratically stopped by Sicamous RCMP, driver refused breathalyzer

Police suspended 54-year-old man’s license and impounded his truck

A semi truck driver had his license suspended and truck impounded by Sicamous RCMP.

On Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a semi truck and trailer travelling westbound in a dangerous manner on Highway 1 near Crazy Creek.

According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, the caller reported the truck was unable to stay in the westbound lane, crossing into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Police located the truck as it approached Sicamous, said McNeil. Officers then witnessed it cross into oncoming traffic.

McNeil said police conducted a traffic stop of the truck and found the driver, a 54-year-old man, showed visible signs of impairment by liquor.

The driver refused a roadside breathalyzer test, said McNeil, and his license was suspended for 90 days. His truck impounded for 30 days.

McNeil noted the trailer and its goods were not impounded and an unnamed company was able to arrange for another truck to deliver them.

“It is an uncommon event for police to encounter an impaired driver of a loaded commercial vehicle,” said McNeil. “Sicamous RCMP are grateful to the citizen who reported the dangerous behaviour and assisted police in removing the driver and his vehicle from the highway.”

