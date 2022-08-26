Seniors housing development receives Summerland council approval

Proposal for Dickson Avenue to bring 81 residential units and space for health services

The Official Community Plan amendment and zoning bylaw amendment for a new facility on Dickson Avenue have been approved by Summerland council.

At an Aug. 22 meeting, Summerland council gave third readings to the amendments.

The Official Community Plan designation changes from Medium Density Residential to High-Density Residential and the zoning designation changes from Residential Medium Density to Site Specific Residential High Density.

The changes allow for the construction of one mixed-use building with apartment units and health services, replacing the three townhouse buildings and one accessory building on the lot. The proposal is for 81 apartment units and 806 square metres of health services space instead of the 24 townhouse units on the property at present.

The proposal would have space for 16 family physicians or nurse practitioners, as well as room to accommodate visiting specialists and Interior Health specialized services in the medical services space.

In June, the developer held a public open house about the project. Responses from those who attended showed 78 per cent were in favour. In July, the proposal was introduced to Summerland council where it passed the first two readings of the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw amendments.

However, the plan met with some opposition from a neighbouring strata.

“We fiercely, fiercely oppose this development as planned,” said Dean Skoreyko, president of Cedar Estates on the same street.

He said traffic will be a problem if the development goes ahead, as the street is narrow.

In addition, Skoreyko said the size of the development will affect residents of Cedar Estates. He said the higher buildings will mean his unit will be in darkness from December to January and his view will be ruined.

Coun. Doug Holmes said the development will benefit the community.

“We really need this building,“ he said. “We really need affordable housing for our seniors. We really need a primary care clinic.”

The zoning and Official Community Plan bylaw amendments for this property passed the third reading with unanimous council support.

