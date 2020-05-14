A series of thefts has left members of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) scratching their heads.

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

A series of thefts has left members of the South Okanagan Minor Baseball Association (SOMBA) scratching their heads.

Most recently, a $1,700 batting turtle was allegedly stolen from the Carmi ball fields last week. They are asking the community to keep an eye out for the item, and asked those with information to contact the organization.

SOMBA also requested that those using the Carmi field or McNicoll Park to keep a close eye out on the sheds and buildings.

READ MORE: ‘Love Local’ campaign aims to support Penticton businesses amid challenging times

Head of player and coach development, Joshua Snider, said several thefts and break-ins at their fields have taken place over the years. Last year, he explained, thieves broke in and took $500 in food and beverage from the concession stand, and $300 from another.

In February this year, he said SOMBA had to replace three locks on their midget baseball field storage unit.

The solution, in his mind, is to secure their items in a more efficient way. A recent installation of puck locks has deterred the break-ins, however Snider said they haven’t stopped completely.

During the winter, he said, their organization had issues with individuals breaking in and sleeping in their sheds. In the past they have found needles and other drug-related paraphernalia in their buildings. He said this is frustrating especially because their kids enter these buildings are are exposed to these materials, something club president Iain MacIntyre echoed.

“How truly disappointing these thefts and break-ins have been, as it is ultimately the players who suffer,” said MacIntyre. “We work hard as an association to provide a positive experience for our baseball players in the South Okanagan, and these thefts are incredibly disappointing.”

The Western News has reached out to Penticton RCMP for comment.

READ MORE: Vernon man arrested after alleged assault of Kelowna General Hospital nurse

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary
Next story
Summerland construction activity slower than a year ago

Just Posted

Conservation group issues clean-up challenge to Shuswap, Interior residents

Columbia Shuswap Regional District to waive Salmon Arm landfill fees during event

UPDATE: Missing North Okanagan teen found

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP locate 16-year-old boy after missing from Salmon River Road home

Long weekend launches mussel fight in Okanagan

Water board urging province to implement tighter regulations to protect lakes

Salmon Arm Council approves budget increase for major Canoe water main project

Main feed line from water treatment plant to the west to be replaced in fall

CSRD reopens some park facilities ahead of May long weekend

Playgrounds remain closed, vault toilets at all CSRD sites now open for use

Lockdown: Eerie footage of empty Kelowna streets captured by videographer

The clips in the video were captured over several mornings in Kelowna, showing several vacant areas

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

Human remains found in North Okanagan ID’ed as missing man from 2016

Vernon police were made aware of missing 60-year-old man in February, four years ago

Series of thefts from South Okanagan baseball association prompts outcry

“… It is ultimately the players who suffer,” said club president Iain MacIntyre.

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

COVID-19 restrictions may aid B.C.’s ongoing battle against invasive mussels

Dave Bennett, chairman of the Invasive Species Council of BC, says users of all types of watercraft must be extra vigilant

Most Read