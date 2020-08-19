RCMP investigate a serious crash on 27th Street, at 30th Avenue, the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 19. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Serious crash closes North Okanagan street

RCMP investigating morning incident on 27th Street

A serious crash involving a motorcycle has closed down a main artery in Vernon Wednesday morning.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP members are on scene at an incident at the intersection of 27th Street and 30th Avenue.

“At this time, traffic is being diverted around this area and police are requesting the motoring public choose an alternate route,” media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

Currently, 27th Street is closed between 31st and 33rd avenues.

The crash involves a motorcyclist, who was taken to hospital around 8 a.m., Aug. 19.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Grass fire sparked near Vernon/Coldstream

READ MORE: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

car crashmotorcycleRCMP

