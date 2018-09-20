7th day of searching for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Crews aboard two military aircraft, an RCMP helicopter and five civilian planes are keeping a close watch for an incoming storm over central British Columbia as the search for a small plane moves into a seventh day.

Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre spokeswoman Katelyn Moores says search efforts are concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops, looking for any sign of the plane with its pilot and passenger.

RELATED: Aircraft hunt for plane reported overdue on flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack

They were reported overdue last Friday on a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack.

Moores says weather has been good in the search area but that is expected to change to rain, with snow and ice forecast at higher elevations.

The search is focused around the community of Blue River, after cellular tower and radar data led them there soon after the plane disappeared, and Moores says some of that area in the higher elevations is due to be hit by snow.

RELATED: Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The missing plane is a white RV6, a home-built, low-wing, single-engine aircraft that can carry no more than two people.

The Canadian Press

