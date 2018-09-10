The City of Revelstoke has found high levels of fecal cloriform in Turtle Creek. (Submitted)

Sewage leaking into Turtle Creek south of Revelstoke

Sewage has been found in Turtle Creek, south of Revelstoke.

After complaints of sewage smell coming from the area, the City of Revelstoke took water samples, found high levels of fecal coliform and notified the Ministry of Environment of the results Mike Thomas, director of engineering, confirmed.

He said that the ministry is taking the lead on investigating the issue with Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Jim Maitre, who lives near the Revelstoke Airport is concerned about how the watershed will be affected by the sewage. Maitre said that Turtle Creek runs into Turtle Pond which is connected to Williamson’s Lake.

He is also concerned about the wells in the area.

“I’m concerned about ongoing discharge from the resort as well,” he said. “I think a lot of us in the neighbourhood would just like to have some certainty that this is not ongoing.”

The Revelstoke Review has reached out to the Interior Health Authority, the Ministry of Environment as well as Revelstoke Mountain Resort for comment.

Watch online for more information.

 

