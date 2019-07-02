Seymour Arm woman dead after being struck by vehicle

Chase RCMP seek information to assist with investigation of June 28 collision

A Shuswap woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Seymour Arm over the Canada Day long weekend.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, June 28, Chase RCMP received a report that a woman had been struck and killed by a vehicle. Sgt. Barry Kennedy said a doctor in Seymour Arm pronounced the woman, a 56-year-old Seymour Arm resident, dead at the scene.

Kennedy said that as the main Forest Service Road to Seymour Arm had been blocked by a landslide earlier that week, RCMP officers and the coroner took a boat to the remote community located in the North Shuswap.

The RCMP’s investigation into the death is ongoing; Kennedy said the driver of the vehicle was too distraught to be interviewed when police arrived, but they took statements from other people.

Kennedy said there were no witnesses to the accident; police wish to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and speak with anyone who was in contact with those involved. He said officers will be returning to Seymour Arm to continue the investigation.

He said anyone with information pertaining to the collision should contact Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221.

After the road reopened the morning after the accident, the Chase RCMP’s victim services workers went to Seymour Arm to assist with the grieving process in the tight-knit community.

