‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six remembered

Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries in hospital after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)

A Salmon Arm mother of six boys will be remembered for her bright smile and great sense of humour.

Lindsay Palmateer, her fiancé Matt Lien and three of their children were involved in a serious collision on Highway 97A south of Enderby Wednesday, Jan. 6.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched a multi-unit response, including four ground ambulances and two helicopters, responded to the three-vehicle crash, involving a logging truck.

The Palmateer-Lien family was transported to hospital, where Lindsay, 28, succumbed to her injuries.

“Lindsay was always the kid with a smile on her face,” said her mother Pamela Palmateer in a phone interview. “She could always light up a room.”

Palmateer said her daughter, born in New Liskeard, Ont., in 1992, has always been very creative.

“She loved to make crafts and personalize stuff for the boys,” her mother said.

Palmateer had an affinity for customizing her sons’ clothing to represent the things they were most passionate about whether that was tacos or video games, her mom said.

“She kept everyone going.”

With three of her own children and three step-children, Palmateer said her daughter “was everyone’s caretaker.”

“She took care of everyone,” she reiterated. “If there was any problem, she was in there like a dirty shirt.

“Lindsay was the most amazing, devoted mother you would ever meet,” she wrote in a social media post. “Her children were her life and I only hope that between our family and Matt’s that we can love and teach the children like she would have.

“We need to make her proud.”

A GoFundMe campaign was kickstarted only Jan. 10 and in only four days, 649 donors have raised $50,550 — exceeding the $50,000 goal. The Lindsay and Matt Emergency Fundraiser can be found on GoFundMe.com.

