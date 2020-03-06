Craig Mackay’s national skydiving team in action. (Contributed)

Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Salmon Arm man believes trip will be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Craig Mackay, a self-described ex-adrenaline junkie and astronaut hopeful, believes his trip into space will be the pinnacle of his thrill-seeking endeavours.

A longtime resident of Salmon Arm, Mackay is no stranger to the extreme. Having worked as a scuba-diving instructor and national skydiving team leader, space may not seem like too big a leap. Currently, Mackay is 600th on the list of people waiting to visit the final frontier through the world’s first commercial space flight program, Virgin Galactic.

Read more: Catch a view of the Shuswap from the International Space Station

Read more: Trump signs order to create US Space Command

Read more: VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Mackay has been dreaming of space flight since he was a child and started thinking more seriously about taking the trip a few years ago.

Despite being 600 on the waitlist, and medical tests ahead of him, Mackay is still excited at the prospect.

“Just being able to do it, just being one of not many to be able to go to space,” Mackay said.

The trip consists of two stages. Passengers ride in the space shuttle which is flown to the edge of Earth’s atmosphere by a jet plane. The shuttle is disengaged from the plane where it then ignites its own boosters, propelling it past the surly bonds of Earth and into space for an eight minute flight.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Aviation and space

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Craig Mackay on the list of people waiting to visit the final frontier through the world’s first commercial space flight program, Virgin Galactic. (Contributed)

Previous story
B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low
Next story
Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

Just Posted

Salmon Arm cosmetics company gets boost from B.C. business awards

Canoe-based MisMacK Clean Cosmetics thrilled with exposure from gala

Salmon Arm man is 600th in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Longtime adrenaline junkie believes space flight to be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Trio of Shuswap firefighters to gear up for 55-storey fundraiser

Annual stair-climb event at Calgary’s Bow building to benefit cancer patients

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

Okanagan Shuswap snowfall well above normal this winter

Environment Canada recorded snowfall between 25 and 44 per cent higher than average

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

Anticipated four-week trial for accused Penticton shooter

John Brittain is expected to be tried some time in the fall

Shuswap adrenaline junkie in line for Virgin Galactic space flight

Salmon Arm man believes trip will be the thrill-seeking pinnacle

Okanagan female Midget A hockey team finishes in first place

At least two players now committed to U.S. post secondary schools for hockey

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low

West Kelowna’s Dr. Moshe Oz comments after dog in China tested positive for coronavirus

Most Read