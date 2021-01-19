Shuswap golf course seeks subdivision to accomodate up to 151 lots for RVs

Alex Wenezenki stands by the Robinson R44 Raven II which he uses to offers aerial tours of the Shuswap on behalf of BC Helicopters. The tours began in the summer of 2020 at Hyde Mountain Golf Course. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

  Jan. 19, 2021
A Shuswap golf course is looking to add more than 100 strata lots to accommodate recreational vehicles, and to bring an existing helicopter tour business into compliance.

At its meeting of Jan. 21, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s board of directors will be given the opportunity to support first reading of Rural Sicamous Land Use Amendment (Hyde Mountain) Bylaw No. 2070.

In short, the owners of Hyde Mountain Golf Course have applied to amend an existing land use bylaw to allow a subdivision of up to 151 bare land strata lots on a 6.6 hectare portion of the property, for seasonal accommodation of recreational vehicles.

The amendment would also allow a helicopter tour business that started up on the golf course last summer to continue its operations.

A staff report to the CSRD board stated the proposed subdivision would have lots large enough to include a small deck and a storage shed. All lots would be part of a rental pool so that when not in use by the owner, they could be rented out to the public, similar to other resorts. The applicant has asked that the rental period exceed the four week length of stay permitted in other CSRD land-use bylaws. In response, staff created a “summer rental” designation which applies to the commercial rental of a recreational vehicle or park model space from May 1 to October 30 of each calendar year.

“Staff selected this range as it encompasses the normal expectation for the tourist season (i.e. Victoria Day through to Thanksgiving),”reads a related CSRD staff report to the board. “Short term rental is also a proposed secondary use that would permit the rental of the property.”

BC Helicopters used the Hyde Mountain parking lot as a base of operations and for tours in the summer of 2020, reads the report. The parking, servicing, and maintenance of helicopters, tours and chartered flights are not compliant with the current zoning.

In order to continue helicopter tours, a bylaw amendment is required.

Given the scope of the proposed development project, staff recommend, if first reading is approved by the board, that it proceed under a complex consultation process, and that the applicant be requested to hold a public information meeting in the Hyde Mountain area, so the applicant may explain the proposal and answer questions prior to consideration of second reading of the proposed bylaw. Referrals will also be submitted to numerous governments and government agencies.

