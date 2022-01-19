A concept drawing of what the future RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 boathouse facility/rescue base could look like. (Contributed)

A concept drawing of what the future RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 boathouse facility/rescue base could look like. (Contributed)

Shuswap Lifeboat Society receives grant that’s final step towards building rescue base

$250,000 received from B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program

A modern marine rescue base is coming to Sicamous thanks in part to B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants (CCG) program.

The Shuswap Lifeboat Society (SLS), which supports Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Shuswap Station 106 (RCMSAR), was recently one of five recipients of CCG grants in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

The SLS received $250,000 to build a boathouse facility, which will serve as a rescue base for RCMSAR.

According to a Jan. 17 media release from SLS president Bruce Weicker, discussions around the need for a boathouse to safeguard Station 106’s rescue vessels, equipment, etc.,have been ongoing since 2017.

Weicker wrote the grant is “really appreciated and the final component required for us to realize the construction of our facility.”

A five-year campaign of design, promotion and fundraising for the rescue base preceded the Jan. 17 announcement. Money for the base is coming from three sources, one of which is the CCG grant. The second is a construction loan from SASCU, which will be repaid by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District over a period of 10 years. The third is money from a SLS reserve account.

“This is a most exciting time…” said Weicker. “Since we began 10 years ago, we have had many achievements, but by far, realizing this modern rescue base is our greatest.”

Weicker extended gratitude to the individuals, businesses, service clubs and local governments that have supported SLS and RCMSAR in their efforts to get facility built.

“We can’t thank you enough,” he wrote.

RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 leader Rob Sutherland is excited to be able to centralize and protect Station 106’s assets, which he said are now worth almost $1 million.

He said the boathouse facility will save RCMSAR thousands in maintenance costs and eliminate the need for volunteers to shovel snow and ice to keep boats rescue-ready in the winter. He added winter training will benefit as “static” training can be completed inside the facility.

Construction of the facility is expected to begin this summer.

RCMSAR 106 Rescue Base from Brendan Carr on Vimeo.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm couple share passion for plant-based food at new bistro

READ MORE: Award-winning Canadian guitarist makes Okanagan stops

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Provincial Government

Previous story
B.C. school staff must provide COVID vaccine status following new public health order
Next story
Interior Health reports COVID-19 outbreak at Salmon Arm long-term care home

Just Posted

A concept drawing of what the future RCMSAR Shuswap Station 106 boathouse facility/rescue base could look like. (Contributed)
Shuswap Lifeboat Society receives grant that’s final step towards building rescue base

Interior Health has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Mount Ida Mews in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Interior Health reports COVID-19 outbreak at Salmon Arm long-term care home

The City of Enderby has decided not to implement a ban on plastic bags or single-use plastics due to the fact that provincial and federal legislation on plastic waste is already forthcoming. The city made the decision at its regular meeting Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Black Press file photo)
Enderby won’t implement ban on single-use plastics, for now

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. File photo
Rural health service reductions to last up to 4 weeks: Interior Health president