A young moose goes for a stroll through a residential neighbourhood near McGuire Lake. (File photo)

Shuswap Market News Year in Review – June

A look back at events that made headlines in June.

  • Dec. 26, 2019 6:00 a.m.
JUNE

• Transport Canada and Columbia Shuswap Regional District bylaw enforcement staff removed 28 buoys from Mara Lake that did not comply with their regulations.

• An escaped convict, at large since 2016, was nabbed by Salmon Arm RCMP in a shopping centre parking lot in Salmon Arm. The man escaping from a provincial institution and had 40 outstanding charges against him from Alberta, Ontario and other western provinces.

• The last thing a Salmon Arm’s Elizabeth Anderson’s expected to see early was a moose and her calf strolling into her backyard. Anderson’s roommate heard footsteps on the gravel outside a bedroom window at 4:15 a.m. and, expecting nefarious visitors, everyone in the house was shocked to see the long-legged pair looking back at them.

• Waterway Houseboats Ltd. and associated company Vinco Holdings Ltd. entered receivership and ceased operations after a June 11 Supreme Court of British Columbia hearing. Colleen Anderson, Waterway’s operations manager said 51 Waterway staff members were laid off.

• The Cedar Heights Community Centre in Blind Bay continued to be the target of a rash of thefts and vandalism.

• Volunteers from multiple search and rescue groups rushed to the aid of a woman who suffered a spinal injury after falling from her mountain bike in the North Shuswap. Search manager John Schut said a call was received June 14 to help the woman who fell approximately 3.5 kilometres up the Wade River Trail, near the Adams River Bridge.

Buoys and chain were pulled out of Mara Lake as part of a Transport Canada enforcement action. (CSRD photo)

Waterway Houseboats went into receivership June 11, resulting in the layoff of 51 employees. (Martha Wickett - Eagle Valley News)

The Shuswap Dance Center’s senior show June 8 at the Nexus on First, included a group of dancers with Richelle Zurowski and Darby Mujcin performing ‘What’s Up, Duloc’ from Shrek. The show’s theme was Inventions. (Kayleigh Seibel - Salmon Arm Observer) At the Shuswap Dance Center’s Senior Show on June 8 at the Nexus on First, a group of dancers with Richelle Zurowski and Darby Mujcin in front perform ‘What’s Up, Duloc’ from Shrek. The show’s theme was Inventions. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

