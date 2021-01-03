The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: December

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

  • Jan. 3, 2021 8:00 p.m.
  • News

Sunlight flows through the floor to-ceiling windows spaced evenly around the circular, natural wood building. This is the new Switzmalph Child Care Centre at 4501 First Ave. SW, a bright, beautiful structure and accomplishment for the Neskonlith First Nation. Daycare manager Crystal Cox said three programs are offered: the Ckwltahm or Meadow room for children up to 18 months; Ckelpipelt, or Coyote Cub, for children 18 to 36 months and the third, Sqwalaxsiselt, or Baby Bear, for children three to five years, altogether accommodating a total of 44 when at full capacity. Cox explained although the centre offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture, it is open to and welcomes children of all heritages.

• RCMP were calling for respect after staff at Salmon Arm businesses were allegedly subjected to ridicule and abuse over mask requirements. Staff Sgt. Scott West reminded the public in a Nov. 30 media release the wearing of masks in businesses and public spaces is currently mandated by the province, and encouraged everyone to respect provincial health orders for their safety and the safety of others.

• A Shuswap resident was asked to remove his private billboard along Highway 97B. The sign, located on a rural Deep Creek Road property, was larger and taller than allowed by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) bylaws.

• Cross-country skiing got an early start in the Larch Hills. Larch Hills Nordic Society president Suzy Beckner said the popular Shuswap cross-country ski area’s trails were already being groomed and put to good use, despite it not yet being December. “It’s pretty exciting because this is the earliest we’ve ever been able to open,” said Beckner. “I’ve coached a ski team for nine years and we never once had a practice in November.”

• Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchards will be in good hands. After about two years on the market, the 29.3 acre Hanna and Hanna Farm property at 3181 11th Ave. NE, run by brothers and business partners James and Stuart Hanna, recently sold to Alison Round and Kathleen Van Der Ree of Squamish’s Northyards Cider Co.

“It is a unique property and we certainly weren’t willing to sell it to anybody…” said James. “It had to be good for the community, it had to be good for our neighbours, it had to be right and I think these people who have purchased it…they will do well and I think they will take it to the next level.”

• The Sicamous RCMP searched a vehicle after a local man was caught up in a fake gold jewelry scam. Sgt. Murray McNeil said police at the Sicamous detachment were notified the local man had purchased the fake gold jewelry from a man and a woman in a van on Main Street at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The suspects had departed by the time police arrived.

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming Columbia Shuswap Regional District zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)

A billboard located on an agricultural property along Highway 97B is the subject of an upcoming Columbia Shuswap Regional District zoning hearing. (CSRD photo)

Salmon Arm's historic Hanna family orchard was recently sold to the owners of Squamish-based Northyards Cider Co. A new cidery is planned for the property. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Eagle Valley News Year In Review 2020: November

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s historic Hanna family orchard was recently sold to the owners of Squamish-based Northyards Cider Co. A new cidery is planned for the property. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: December

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

Métis carver and elder John Sayer works at the Storefront School in Salmon Arm on Thursday, Nov. 19, helping students learn to carve and sharing his culture, while teacher Robin Wiens and student William Dicer try their hand at carving. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: October

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

The North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers program is looking to celebrate Crime Stoppers Month in January with awareness to fundraising events, such as Shred-a-Thons (pictured) in Salmon Arm and Vernon, and improving the quality of reported tips. (NOKS Crime Stoppers photo)
Improving tip quality goal for North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers

January is Crime Stoppers Month nationally; local board using month to increase awareness

Coordinator of the Secwepemc Landmark and Trail Sign Project, Libby Jay Chisholm, holds the draft designs of Eric Kutschker, Rod Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Jacob Sutra Brett photo)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: September

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

Dodie "Ruth" Anderson passed away at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died in Salmon Arm hospital questions access to isolated patients

Dodie Anderson was suffering the effects of COVID-19 and a serious fall when she passed away Dec. 14

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Members of the Balisky family Chevey, left to right, Jewel, Wade, Fleur, Aubrey, Remington, Indya are shown in this handout image. Four people who died in a helicopter crash on New Year’s Day are being identified by loved ones as members of a strong and loving farm family from a small community in northern Alberta. The families of Wade Balisky, 45, and Aubrey Balisky, 37, say in a joint statement that they are grappling with the loss of the couple and two of their children, Jewel, 8, and Fleur, 2.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
Alberta helicopter crash victims identified as parents, two children in family of seven

The family lived together in the small farming community of DeBolt, Alta.

Artistic rendering from the corner of Clement Avenue and St. Paul Street. (Contributed)
Kelowna council to consider final approval for new downtown hotel

The five-storey, 88-unit hotel is proposed to be built down the street from the RCMP precinct

Interior Health has officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon, with two residents and two staff testing positive. (Kaigo photo)
Vernon care facility COVID-19 outbreak officially declared

Two residents, two staff test positive for the virus at Creekside Landing on Okanagan Landing Road

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace kids bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year’s Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

Most Read