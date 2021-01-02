The Alahmad family, Edith and Dieter Schwarz and Lucy and Patrick McStravick hard at work filling sandbags. (Contributed)

The Alahmad family, Edith and Dieter Schwarz and Lucy and Patrick McStravick hard at work filling sandbags. (Contributed)

Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: June

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

  • Jan. 2, 2021 12:00 p.m.
  • News

• On Thursday, June 4, Salmon Arm demonstrators added their voices to chorus of protest that had risen globally in response to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died at the hands of police while being arrested. Demonstrator Melissa Currie took part in the demonstration to speak out against systemic racism. “It feels like every week there’s a new name to add to the list of black people who have been murdered due to the colour of their skin and I’m here to be a part of that change,” said Currie. Fellow demonstrators Taigan Radomske and Kairo Mair stressed racism is not just a problem south of the border. “Canada is not exempt from the racism that exists in America because we’re also on stolen land here,” said Mair.

• It might not have been quite like the first day of school in September, but on June 1, excitement was present nonetheless, said the superintendent of School District 83. Peter Jory and other senior administrators posted an online thank you to communities regarding the ‘restart’ on Monday after the B.C.-wide school closure which began March 17. “The first day has gone well and the overall feeling was one of excitement to be back in session. About 1,000 students across the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District returned to class on June 1, one-sixth or 16.4 per cent of the 6,100 students who attend the district’s 24 schools.

• On May 21, Chase RCMP stopped a Ford F150 on Squilax Anglemont Road near the Trans-Canada Highway on-ramp. The licence plate had been reported stolen and the 38-year-old man from Salmon Arm was arrested. Officers located a crack pipe and a few bags of possible crystal meth or cocaine inside the vehicle, as well as a machete. The driver had already been ordered by the courts not to possess weapons. The vehicle was subsequently towed and the man was released with a notice to appear in Kamloops court for charges of possession of stolen property, breach of conditions and drug possession.

• Spending a day filling sandbags was an expression of gratitude from the Alahmad family, who sought to help protect the home of their former Salmon Arm hosts from the rising water of Shuswap Lake. On Wednesday morning, June 3, Faysal and Rima Alahmad and kids Sidra, Saraya and Mohammed were at the 50th Street NE access to the Canoe wharf, loading sandbags for Lucy and Patrick McStravick and other residents with homes along the lake on 75th Ave. NE. The Alahmads, a Syrian refugee family, arrived in Salmon Arm on Oct. 9.

• Organizers behind the annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival announced plans for a free virtual event to be hosted across Black Press Media website platforms Aug. 14-16.

“While nothing is going to replace one’s physical presence at a festival, and the interaction that drives such an event, organizers at Roots and Blues felt an online presence would shine a light on some of the artistic highlights of years past,” said Roots and Blues artistic director Peter North.

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Just Posted

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

A police news release stated the 65-year-old woman was found in Malakwa with ‘significant injuries’

Sicamous Eagles
Sicamous Eagles recruit new coach and GM

Longtime GM Wayne March out of head office but will remain “resource” for team.

The playground and skate park at Blackburn Park were surrounded in caution tape Tuesday morning, March 24, after the City of Salmon Arm opted to close all municipal playgrounds and hard surface play areas to help combat the spread of COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: March

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

Neighbours of nurse Jo Tighe welcome her home with signs, cheering and drumming from her shift in the emergency department of Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Thursday, March 26, to show their appreciation for all the work that she and other health-care workers do for the community during this pandemic. (Contributed)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: April

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

Cody Petrone, a lived-experience ambassador for CRIS, made a snow angel in Kelowna on Jan. 1, as a part of the CRIS Polar Bear Challenge. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Central Okanagan residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

In absence of annual polar bear dip, participants got creative in their fundraising efforts

Celebrate the New Year by all means, but don’t expect it to be a reset. Black Press File Photo
2020 was NOT a bad year, so quit blaming it

Illness, grief and disaster have no respect for astrology

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

Kelowna fire crews responded to a dumpster fire outside Source Adult shop, New Years Eve. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Goodbye, 2020: Kelowna fire crews extinguish dumpster fire on New Year’s Eve

Crews quickly knocked down dumpster fire just hours before the new year began

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Most Read