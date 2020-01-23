Shuswap men targeted in police ‘high risk’ search remain in custody

Bail hearing tentatively set for Feb. 4 in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm

Two men arrested on Jan. 7 during a high-risk search in connection with what appears to have been a home invasion remain behind bars.

Three men face charges regarding an incident on Dec. 28, although just two: twenty-eight-year-old Levi Eden from Salmon Arm and thirty-nine-year-old Jesse Woodsford from Canoe were arrested on Jan. 7.

Twenty-seven-year-old Sheldon Odd, the third person facing charges, was already in custody on an unrelated issue.

When the men appeared in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Jan. 14 and 21, they were scheduled to remain in custody at least until Tuesday, Feb. 4, when a bail hearing is tentatively set. The men will appear in Salmon Arm court on that date via video.

The charges differ for the three accused.

All three men are charged with breaking and entering a residence in Canoe and committing a theft.

Odd and Eden are charged with two more counts: using a firearm to rob a person and using a shotgun in connection with a break and enter.

Odd alone is charged with two other counts: pointing a firearm, whether loaded or unloaded, at three people, as well as possessing a firearm without a licence.

None of the charges have been proven in court.



