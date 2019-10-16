The tennis/basketball/pickleball courts at Shuswap Middle School are in need of resurfacing. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School requests city’s help in resurfacing sports courts

Total cost estimated at $43,000, school would like 50 per cent contribution

Shuswap Middle School would like help from the city to resurface its sports courts.

Vice-principal Chris Matheson and parent advisory council treasurer Darcy Calkins came to council Oct. 15 to ask for a $20,000 contribution from the city.

That would be about 50 per cent of the estimated $42,600 cost of the project.

Matheson said the school is growing and will continue to get bigger. He says PE teachers often must use the courts due to having up to five classes in the gym at one time.

The courts are used for basketball but can’t be used for tennis or pickleball due to their condition.

Calkins pointed out they could also be used by the community if resurfaced.

They are near other recreation facilities such as the fields and trail system at Little Mountain, as well as the recreation centre and tennis club. There would be free access to them in the evenings, on weekends and in the summer.

She noted they are also close to residential areas.

Matheson and Calkins emphasized the advantage of the students using the courts so they can gain confidence in a variety of sports while still at school.

In a letter to city council, superintendent Peter Jory said the PAC and school could provide $20,000 and the hope is a 50 per cent spit with the city.

“We understand that a shared service agreement would have to be developed for the use and maintenance of the courts similar to the agreements we have on the Jackson field/courts and the Safeway fields,” Jory wrote.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he thinks it’s a fantastic project and agreed the courts need work.

Council asked what would happen if the city doesn’t provide the funds.

Calkins said they would be writing grants and doing more fundraising. She said the PAC gets about $12,000 in gaming grants but it goes towards a lot of other activities.

Matheson said the school would appreciate any help council can give.

Council made no decision on the request; budget deliberations take place in November.

