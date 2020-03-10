Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate daycare space

The District of Sicamous’ plan to develop a community daycare space is proceeding now that funds from the provincial government for the purchase and renovation of a building have come through. (Contributed)

More care for pre-school age children is in the works for Sicamous.

The District of Sicamous has announced it has received a provincial government grant applied for through the Community Child Care Space Creation program. The grant, which totals $848,000, will go towards the purchase of 502 Cedar Street, which is currently in use by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Renovations of the space will also be covered by the grant. Once upgraded, the space will be a daycare for children ages 3-5.

The new facility will be called the Sicamous Play More Centre; it will be managed by a non-profit society which is yet to be established.

The District of Sicamous stated that once renovations are complete and the society is formed, more information will be released on how residents can register their children for care at the centre.

