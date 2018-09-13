File photo

Shuswap RCMP recover stolen ATV, U-Haul van

Police still looking for possible stolen pickup truck

After receiving a tip, Shuswap RCMP recovered a Blind Bay resident’s stolen ATV this week.

On Sept. 12 a call from the public sent Salmon Arm and Chase RCMP members to an intersection near Notch Hill and Greer Road where an ATV with a damaged ignition was located in the ditch.

Further investigation led police to believe that those responsible for leaving the ATV in the ditch may have been driving a gray Ford F350 truck and a U-Haul van.

RCMP officers began making patrols and located a U-Haul van in Chase. The man driving the van was determined to have a warrant for his arrest from another jurisdiction for theft charges, and was subsequently arrested. Officers found out the U-Haul van he was driving was stolen from Kelowna on Sept. 11.

The man was arrested for possession of the stolen van and upon being searched he was found to have the ignition for the stolen ATV in his pocket.

RCMP believe the gray F350 truck may also be stolen but did not locate the vehicle. The truck has B.C. licence plate 089-485 attached to it and RCMP ask the public to call in with a tip if they see the truck.

 

