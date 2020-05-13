The CSRD is asking tourists to stay away over the long weekend due to COVID-19. (CSRD photo)

Shuswap residents, would-be tourists urged stay home over May long weekend

CSRD chair asks not to jeopardize effectiveness of sacrifices made

Would-be tourists inside and outside the Columbia-Shuswap region are being asked stay close to home for the Victoria Day long weekend.

This request came from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Wednesday, May 13.

“Despite the gradual easing of restrictions, all non-essential travel – even travelling within B.C. – is continuing to be discouraged by medical health officers. The best course of action is to stay close to home,” said Kevin Flynn, chair of the CSRD board.

Flynn emphasized this is not the time to pack up the car or RV for a road trip, or to head for your cabin.

“This is the time to stay local and check out all the great things about your home community.”

Read More: Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

Read More: City of Salmon Arm won’t be filling request for land for child-care spaces

A statement from the regional district said staying home is key to protecting vulnerable people from the COVID-19 virus; less travellers and tourists in the area will also help ensure that medical and other essential services in smaller communities don’t become overwhelmed.

The release noted the province is currently in phase 1 of its reopening plan. Phase 2 will take effect after the long weekend; people are encouraged to stay local until phase 3 begins.

“We appreciate all the people who, like us, think our region is terrific and want to visit. Telling people to stay away is a very difficult decision,” Flynn said. “But we do not want to jeopardize the effectiveness of the sacrifices we have all made over the past two months. If we can stay on track, people will be able to explore our region sooner rather than later.”

Read More: Chance of thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday in Shuswap

Read More: Bird feeders attracting bears in Okanagan

CSRD park trails and boat launches are open, but physical distancing requirements remain in effect. The regional district urges courtesy using these facilities, particularly as there may be more demand for them over the weekend.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing
Next story
Health Canada approves serological test to detect COVID-19 antibodies

Just Posted

Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper lifejacket use is a factor

Shuswap residents, would-be tourists urged stay home over May long weekend

CSRD chair asks not to jeopardize effectiveness of sacrifices made

City of Salmon Arm won’t be filling request for land for child-care spaces

Council states no land for such requests, one councillor raises issue of fairness to private centres

Salmon Arm disc golf course nearly finished but parking lot may slow momentum

City wants to see place to park ready before welcome sign adorns course

Chance of thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday in Shuswap

Cloudy skies expected to prevail over the May long weekend

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

B.C. begins broad COVID-19 survey, with option for antibody testing

Database of health, work impacts to guide public health

Trees cut illegally from Okanagan Rail Trail

Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers investigating

Funding granted to COVID-19 projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Initiative provides more than $70,000 to organizations within region

Police deliver topless hitchhiker to Princeton hospital

A woman who appeared on the side of Highway 3 in Princeton… Continue reading

Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

The decrease was noted for April from count station west of Revelstoke near the Enchanted Forest

Teen suspect in custody after allegedly crashing stolen bus into rock wall

After a quick break in Greater Victoria, driver returns to find his bus gone

Most Read