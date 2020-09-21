A Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue team rolled up Mount Ida to retrieve a man who sustained injuries in a dirt-biking accident on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (Google maps image)

Shuswap search and rescue crew respond to dirt biker injured on Mount Ida

North Vancouver man transported to hospital for treatment of injuries

A man was transported to hospital Saturday following a dirt-bike riding incident on Mount Ida.

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue manager John Schut said a crew of 12 rescuers responded to a call at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, after a 42-year-old man from North Vancouver went off a trail on his dirt bike and sustained injuries to his face and shoulder.

Schut said the rescuers used all-terrain vehicles, including a side-by-side with a stretcher, to ascend the mountain and retrieve the injured man. A BC Ambulance crew was waiting at the access near the Mount Ida Cemetery to transport the man to hospital.

The rescue operation wrapped up around 4 p.m., and Schut said there were no particular challenges involved.

“It was fairly straight forward,” he said.

Schut said the rider was participating in a local club event that included people from as far as the Lower Mainland and Calgary.

