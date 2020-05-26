Shuswap SPCA expands animal food bank service to pet guardians in need

Pet food also available through Second Harvest Food Bank

  • May. 26, 2020 12:30 p.m.
  • News

The Shuswap SPCA is expanding services to help residents having difficult providing food for their pets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local branch announced in a Tuesday, May 26 release that it would be expanding its food bank services to support pet guardians in the community.

BC SPCA’s Shuswap Branch is expanding its pet food bank services to pet guardians in their community who have been financially impacted during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our goal is to help keep families and their pets together at a time when companionship from animals is needed more than ever,” said Shuswap branch manager Victoria Olynik.

Olynik said the branch is grateful for the donations of unopened dry and canned pet food and cat litter that is distributed to pet guardians in the region through the Animal Food Bank and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Vahlleri Semeniuk, manager of the Second Harvest Food Bank, said the clients who use their service appreciate having pet food options available as well as the regular food items.

Read more: MacKenzie Camp on Mabel Lake moves online amid COVID-19

Read more: BC SPCA partners with Animal Food Bank to expand Okanagan pet services

“We’re so thankful for the partnership we’ve had with the Shuswap SPCA for the past five years,” she said. “Even before the pandemic, our clients would be happy to see the SPCA volunteer and pet food bins as the first point of contact when coming into our building. It’s a great community service.”

Those needing to access pet food supplies are asked to call the Second Harvest Food Bank at 250-833-4011, request food online through the Animal Food Bank at animalfoodbank.ca/request-for-help, or call the Shuswap SPCA at 250-832-7376.

Information is also available through the BC SPCA call centre at 1-855-622-7722. Pet food donations can be dropped off at the BC SPCA Shuswap branch, located at 5850 Auto Rd. SE in Salmon Arm.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected social media accounts of accused Kelowna hamster torturer emerge
Next story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

Shuswap SPCA expands animal food bank service to pet guardians in need

Pet food also available through Second Harvest Food Bank

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

COVID-19: Salmon Arm council to terminate contract for Visitor Information Centre

Chamber to close centre doors at end of August after 25 years, city to welcome digital proposals

Shuswap cabin owner hopes to improve B.C.-Alberta relations

Alberta resident redrafts response to CSRD request to stay home

Single-lane traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm due to aging watermain

City says goodbye to cast-iron main while moving it off highway, into park

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in ong-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

Horoscopes for the week of May 26

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Camper explodes near Princeton along Similkameen River

One man was sent to Princeton Hospital May 23 after a camper… Continue reading

Suspected social media accounts of accused Kelowna hamster torturer emerge

Leighton Allen Labute, 20, is facing six charges related to his alleged torture of a hamster

Ruling change scuttles Okanagan-Shuswap grad plans

Number of secondary schools had planned to use Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In venue for ceremonies

Paid parking in Kelowna to resume in stages

Paid parking back June 1 around Kelowna General Hospital and some downtown parking, further restrictions lifted June 15

Public asked to leave Okanagan bear and cubs alone

Sow and babes spent the day up a tree Saturday in a busy area

Most Read