The Shuswap branch of the BCSPCA is looking for property closer to town on which to construct a new facility. (Shuswap BCSPCA photo)

Shuswap SPCA seeking property for new facility

Organization would like location closer to town centre

The Shuswap Branch of the SPCA is looking for land closer to town for the construction of a new facility.

In a presentation to city council, branch manager Victoria Olynik and regional manager Tracy Westmoreland explained the organization is working towards replacing 12 of its older facilities across the province, including the Salmon Arm location at 5850 Auto Rd. SE.

“It’s an aging shelter,” commented Westmoreland. “We’ve just been over there today, it’s quite cold in there, keeping the animals warm and the people warm is a little challenging. It’s an old and small facility that really restricts the projects and programs we can provide.”

Westmoreland said the SPCA has been working with the province and local governments along the way, and is opening two new facilities, one in Kamloops and one in Dawson Creek. Another in Castlegar was opened in September.

Related: Shuswap SPCA’s free spay/neuter program hits target early

“We’re already doing the youth education, some adult education; however, we could do more…,” said Olynik. “So with a new shelter, we would also be able to be a true community animal centre… We could offer, with more space, dog training classes, more education workshops, have some youth programs right at the shelter where kids can come after school, we can hold community events there, we may even have space to rent out to other businesses who can be there.”

Westmoreland said the top priority locally is securing a new property for a Shuswap community animal centre. She said the branch owns the land at 5850 Auto Rd. and would be able to sell it to support construction of a new facility.

Related: Shuswap SPCA opens new recycling centre in Salmon Arm

“I talked briefly about a project in Castlegar – it’s a beautiful, bright shelter, it has state of the art animal facilities, room for small animals, a huge, multi-purpose space where we really can connect with the community and provide those more preventatives services, the educational pieces…,” said Westmoreland, who explained the property was provided by the City of Castlegar, which obtained it from the province. “What happened is they identified a piece of land owned by BC Highways that was not often being used, they facilitated a private land transfer and they donated that piece of land to the SPCA. Obviously, a very exciting opportunity for us.”

Westmoreland said she’d like some support from the city to figure out where there might be local opportunities, with preference to being closer to the city.

“We’re a little bit isolated where we are. We want something conducive with walk-in traffic,” said Westmoreland.

City development services director Kevin Pearson said he’s had conversations over the past year with the realtor acting on behalf of the SPCA.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Just Posted

Shuswap SPCA seeking property for new facility

Organization would like location closer to town centre

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Silverbacks earn a point, even the gap in 4-3 OT loss

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Agreement to purchase property for Salmon Arm Landfill extended

CSRD has six months to get Ministry of Environment approval and city rezoning

City administrator honoured for 20 years of service

Carl Bannister’s career with Salmon Arm begins with evacuation

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Boeser has 2 points as Canucks ground Flyers 5-1

WATCH: Vancouver has little trouble with slumping Philly side

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility moving at smooth clip

Volunteer support has been crucial, opening expected in April 2019.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Farm Market owner believes fresh is best

Brad DeMille travels to California to bring another 8,000 pounds of satsumas to the Shuswap

Salmon Arm business to provide fresh greens year round

Area residents invited to participate in test market to help develop signature salad mix

Most Read