A Silver Creek home just misses being struck by a falling tree during Monday morning’s storm in the Shuswap and throughout BC’s Southern Interior. Photo contributed.

Shuswap storm brief but powerful

More than 11,000 customers lose power in outlying areas of Salmon Arm.

  • Jun. 25, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

A cold front roared in from the west around 3 a.m. Monday, downing power lines and uprooting trees in the Shuswap.

Environment Canada notes the weather station at the Salmon Arm Airport clocked peak wind gusts at 63 km/h, with other Interior stations registering gusts of 90 km/hr.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven reports that 10 mm of rain fell in a couple of hours.

More than 13,000 Salmon Arm area customers were without power in the morning, primarily those in outlying areas. The areas included Sorrento, throughout the entire North Shuswap, parts of Tappen, White Lake, Yankee Flats, Deep Creek and Auto Road among others.

BC Hydro rep Jen Walker Larsen says the storm caused substantial damage in the region.

As of 8:30 a.m. June 25, five hydro crews were operating in Salmon Arm and a couple more were on their way to help restore power.

Walker Larsen suggests customers check the utility’s website at www.bchydro.com/power-outages, where updates will be made as they become available.

Anyone who spots downed wires is asked to assume they are live, call 911 and stay 10 metres away from the lines.

And Erven has her own suggestion as the thunderstorm season begins: If you hear thunder, make your way indoors.

@SalmonArm
barbbrouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan College Trades Centre benefits from Coldstream companies
Next story
More rain on the way

Just Posted

Shuswap storm brief but powerful

More than 11,000 customers lose power in outlying areas of Salmon Arm.

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

Silverbacks announce changes

Christensen to become operations manager and step down as assistant coach

Columbia Shuswap Regional District protests proposed recycling changes

Plans will cost smaller communities, directors also irked by residential/commercial divide

In photos: Airport Appreciation Day

The Salmon Arm community took time to appreciate the airport on June 24

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

MyHealth portal expands in Vernon

Popular project will expand throughout Interior Health throughout the summer

Fundraiser launched for family of hockey coach killed in B.C. shooting

Online campaign aims to raise $10,000

Provincial theatre festival plays through Vernon

Theatre BC’s Mainstage Festival kicks off June 29, ends July 7 with banquet

Judge dismisses DNA request in Cranbrook triple murder case

Dean Christopher Roberts must appeal directly to the federal Minister of Justice, reads ruling.

Yes, we could use a soft drink tax

NDP rejects useful tax advice because it’s not popular

Okanagan College Trades Centre benefits from Coldstream companies

R.E. Postill and Sons Ltd. and Postill Nixon Earthworks donate $25,000

Canada sweeps China in Pacific Rim Basketball Classic

National men’s team beats China twice over weekend in Vancouver and Victoria

Most Read