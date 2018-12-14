Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap thief nabs purse in hospital, attempts to steal taxi

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect who judge orders to stay behind bars until trial

Stealing a purse and attempting to steal a taxi did not end well for a Salmon Arm suspect.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of Salmon Arm RCMP reports that on Dec. 10 about 6 p.m., police responded to a complaint of a purse stolen from Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

The man was reported to have fled the hospital on foot toward McGuire Lake.

When officers arrived, they “located a male who had just assaulted a female taxi driver and was attempting to steal her car. The taxi operator was not injured,” states West.

Related: Couple posing as homebuyers arrested for thefts

The suspect, a 25-year-old of no fixed address, was arrested for robbery, theft, fraud and obstruction of a police officer.

During the investigation, West says, police learned the man had been released to appear in court in another town for property crime offences just a day before.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP officers held the male in custody and he appeared in court where the judge kept him in custody and he is now safely off the streets awaiting trial.”

West says further charges may be recommended.

