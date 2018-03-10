Shuswap Total Fitness hosts S.A.F.E Society fundraiser

Shuswap Total Fitness hosted a fundraiser March 10 with all proceeds going towards the Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter’s S.A.F.E. Society’s Transition House projects.

The Shuswap Area Family Emergency (S.A.F.E.) Society was established in 1979 by a group of women in the community who recognized the need for a women’s shelter and safe haven for women experiencing violence in the home. Transition houses offer safe spaces for women who need to escape a toxic or abusive environment and have nowhere else to go, making them an important part of the support the Women’s Shelter can offer.

The fundraiser at Shuswap Total Fitness kicked off at 9 a.m. with a flurry of back-to-back demo classes lasting 20 minutes each. They showcased karate lessons and zumba exercises, among other classes offered by Total Fitness. These demo classes offer a glimpse into the variety of exercise programs offered at the location and allow anyone interested to see if these fitness classes might be for them.

Admission into the fundraiser was paid by donation, either an unopened package of diapers or a minimum $10 donation. Shuswap Total Fitness owners Jim and Christine Nickles were at the event participating in classes and helping others get the hang of things.

Jim Nickles says “it’s great to see such a turnout today. It isn’t the first time we’ve done something like this, we’re just glad we can do something to support our community like this.”

In addition to the fitness classes there was also a silent auction which closed bidding at 11:15 a.m. All proceeds from the auction will also go towards the Salmon Arm Women’s Shelter.

