Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

A newly released report by the Shuswap Watershed Council gives “very good news” on the state of water quality in large lakes and rivers in the Shuswap. (File photo)

There’s good news on the water front.

The Shuswap Watershed Council (SWC) has released a new water-quality report covering the results of recent water quality monitoring throughout the Shuswap watershed.

“Our water quality is one of our greatest natural assets here in the Shuswap,” says SWC chair Paul Demenok. “We know it’s a top-of-mind issue for people – especially this time of year – and we’re pleased to be able to provide this informative report.”

The report covers water quality in the large lakes, rivers and swimming beaches, and touches on important water-quality issues such as invasive mussels and algal blooms.

“From a human perspective and our enjoyment of lakes and beaches, the water quality is very good. This is indicated by the results of Interior Health Authority’s beach monitoring program in 2017, which had 100 per cent acceptable results,” says Erin Vieira, SWC program manager.

There’s more good news: a special monitoring project led by the SWC in 2017 that tested for harmful compounds called nonylphenols delivered negative results – meaning the compounds were not detected in water samples drawn from the lake.

“It can be difficult for residents and visitors to find out what our water quality is – that’s the push behind publishing this report. We compiled monitoring results from many of our partners, including the Province of BC, Interior Health Authority, and the City of Salmon Arm – the report is essentially a one-stop shop for water quality results from various organizations in our region,” says Vieira.

Read the report on the watershed council’s website at www.shuswapwater.ca.

