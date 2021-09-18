Shuswap Witches to paddle in support of local fire departments

This photo was taken at the first ever Witches Paddle in the Shuswap. Since then, organizers say the turnout has increased by almost three times, and they can’t wait to see how this year’s Oct. 3 event turns out. (Facebook/Shuswap Witches)

The Shuswap’s spookiest group of paddlers is set to make waves for a good cause once again.

On Oct. 3, the Shuswap Witches will be paddling down the shoreline of Indigo Bay in Lee Creek, in support of North Shuswap fire departments.

Beginning at 1 p.m. sharp, the event is open to “witches, goblins and ghosts on anything that floats,” according to a Facebook post. Paddle boards, paddle boats, row boats and blow up boats are welcome, so long as they are safe. The person with the best costume, and the person with the best vessel decor, will be recognized.

The paddle will be about a half hour long, and participants are asked to arrive about 20 minutes early. A board drop off will be available, as there’s an about 5 minute walk to the shoreline from parking areas. Participants are asked to bring their own equipment, safety gear, and extra warm clothing in case they get wet.

A gofundme page has been launched for the event, and those interested in supporting it are asked to share the link, donate, or both.

For more information on the event, visit its Facebook page.

