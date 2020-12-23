RCMSAR Station 106 leader Rob Sutherland, left and Shuswap Lifeboat Society president Bruce Weicker receive a donation cheque from Shuswap Women Who Wine president Kailee Amlin on Dec. 18. (Submitted)

Shuswap Women Who Wine on board with marine search and rescue initiative

Money will go towards Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue boathouse project

The Shuswap’s Women Who Wine got on board with efforts to build a new boathouse and training centre for the local marine search and rescue organization.

On Dec. 18, members of Shuswap Lake’s Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCMSAR)received a visit from Women Who Wine’s Kailee Amlin, who brought with her a cheque for $3,860. The donation is to go to the construction of a floating boathouse which will serve as a permanent home for their boats and their training activities.

Shuswap Women Who Wine is an organization of professional women that raises money and donates to charitable causes. During its most recent Community Giving Event, Shuswap Women Who Wine received presentations/pitches from RCMSAR Station 106, the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) and Voice of the Shuswap Community Radio regarding projects each is working on. RCMSAR Station 106 won 80 per cent of the money raised during the event. LASS and Voice of the Shuswap each won $460 to support their projects.

The total cost of the boathouse project is estimated at $850,000; an estimated 50 per cent of that total is expected to come from government grants. The RCMSAR Station 106 crew hopes the rest will come from private donations like the one furnished by Women Who Wine.

“This boathouse and training facility will centralize all of our services and training while protecting our over $1,000,000 in assets and provide a visible facility to the local and visitor population that we are here to help ‘Save Lives at Sea,” a statement from the RCMSAR facility reads.

Once complete, the boathouse will protect the station’s two rescue boats and also provide a ready room and classroom space for its crews.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
