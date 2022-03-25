Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery pursuing permit for expansion

The owners of Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery are pursuing a development permit and variances to add a two-storey addition to the existing structure. (District of Sicamous image)

A development permit application for a proposed expansion of Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery is going to district council.

The application received support to proceed at the March 23 meeting of the District of Sicamous Planning and Development Committee. The proposal includes a two-storey addition along the north face of the building which fronts on Shuswap Avenue.

According to a report by district planner Sarah Martin, the applicant, After Dark owner Dean Perry, plans to expand the retail store and tasting area along Shuswap, with the addition of storage space and a cold-storage area totalling 419 metres. A 183.9 square-metre dwelling unit is planned for the second storey, to be accessed via elevator at the front entrance.

Additional parking is proposed along Shuswap.

Committee chair, Coun. Jeff Mallmes, supported the application, but suggested he would have liked to have seen the front of the building along Main Street. Others on the committee credited Perry for the work he’s done on the property, from the signage to the inclusion of a stormwater vault along Shuswap.

“I like what Dean and Louise are doing,” said Coun. Gord. Bushell, adding the couple are great community members and he looks forward to seeing the application go to council.

Perry has also applied for a development variance permit (DVP). In her report, Martin explained the DVP is required to permit the addition to cross the interior parcel boundary between the two parcels occupied by the distillery, and for minor setback variances for the northeast corner of the addition.

“The reason why we’re going out the backside of the building is because that building…, it’s got the three cement block sides and one wooden side, and it was originally developed to go out the back side, to be added onto the building,” said Perry. “That’s why we’re going out the backside, and we’re doing a complete cement building.”

Perry said he didn’t expect to break ground until around this time in 2023.

