Sicamous community creates signs of support for firefighters, first responders

Firefighters and first responders battling the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous are being greeted with signs of support as they head to the blaze.
Sicamous resident Christine Dunbar had the idea to get people and art supplies together to make signs showing that Sicamous has the backs of firefighters and first responders.
Together with Jamie Sherlock, the recreation and events manager for the District of Sicamous, a sign-making event was hosted on July 23.
Sign-creation stations were set up in the Sicamous Curling Rink’s parking lot. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., many families showed up to make signs. Some Sicamous residents made signs and dropped them off as well.
After the event was finished, the signs were put up along both sides of Highway 97A, so that firefighters and first responders could see them.
@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.