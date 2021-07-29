Sicamous community creates signs of support for firefighters, first responders

Lily Lee Bernardin shades in the letters on her sign thanking firefighters in Sicamous on July 23, 2021. (Jamie Sherlock/Submitted) Lily Lee Bernardin proudly shows off her thank you sign in Sicamous on July 23, 2021. (Jamie Sherlock/Submitted) The Buettner family came out to create signs of support for firefighters and first responders in Sicamous on July 23, 2021. (Jamie Sherlock/Submitted) Zoe and Emily Goodwater working hard on their signs of support in Sicamous on July 23, 2021. (Jamie Sherlock/Submitted) Once the signs were complete, they were put up on the sides of Highway 97A for firefighters and first responders to see. (Jamie Sherlock/Submitted)

Firefighters and first responders battling the Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous are being greeted with signs of support as they head to the blaze.

Sicamous resident Christine Dunbar had the idea to get people and art supplies together to make signs showing that Sicamous has the backs of firefighters and first responders.

Together with Jamie Sherlock, the recreation and events manager for the District of Sicamous, a sign-making event was hosted on July 23.

Sign-creation stations were set up in the Sicamous Curling Rink’s parking lot. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., many families showed up to make signs. Some Sicamous residents made signs and dropped them off as well.

After the event was finished, the signs were put up along both sides of Highway 97A, so that firefighters and first responders could see them.

B.C. Wildfires 2021