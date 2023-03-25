The Sicamous Community Health Centre will be congratulated by the Rural Coordination Centre for collaborating with the community on healthcare needs. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)

The Sicamous Community Health Centre will be congratulated by the Rural Coordination Centre for collaborating with the community on healthcare needs. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)

Sicamous Community Health Centre continues to put patients first

Centre receiving Rural Health award for working with community’s needs

The Sicamous Community Health Centre remains ready to serve residents in need of medical care.

In February, Dr. Carol Connick announced her retirement, which is effective June 1. Health care centre manager Karen Eastland confirmed at the March 22 committee of the whole meeting that Dr. Connick will continue to practice medicine upon her move to Edmonton and will keep her licence active until 2024 to assist her former patients with accessing lab tests and other continuing results.

On Feb. 13, nurse practitioner Jennifer Post-Balfour officially joined the health centre practice and is taking over Connick’s patient list. Eastland said Post-Balfour can take new patients but isn’t at the moment, and Dr. Vicki Edmondson is also helping with the patient load. The health centre also employs Dr. Saad Alam.

“No patients will be left without care,” confirmed Eastland. “So far, the reaction’s been really good and [Post-Balfour] is a wonderful addition to the team.”

Coun. Malcolm Makayev noted that by hiring a nurse practitioner, the centre would get additional funding from Interior Health.

A nurse practitioner has the same scope of practice as a doctor, said Eastland, with the exception of prescribing certain medications.

The health centre accepts walk-ins whether you’re a clinic patient or not. Eastland said the centre tries to leave a few blocks of time each day to account for urgent care calls, so staff request that walk-in patients call ahead.

Eastland finished the presentation saying she is going to the BC Rural Health Conference in Whistler June 2 to 4 in conjunction with the University of British Columbia. Sicamous is being honoured by the Rural Coordination Centre with an award at the conference, celebrating the district for collaborating with the community concerning healthcare.

READ MORE: Sicamous doctor retiring, nurse practitioner to see patients

READ MORE:Salmo man arrested in Malakwa RV park after 5-hour standoff

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DoctorsHealthcareSicamous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon man accused of shining laser at airplanes to stand trial in May on other charges

Just Posted

The Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 designs hang from the Red Barn’s ceiling Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
PHOTOS: Sicamous Community Banner Project shows off bees and butterflies for spring

The Sicamous Community Health Centre will be congratulated by the Rural Coordination Centre for collaborating with the community on healthcare needs. (Sicamous Community Health Centre/ Facebook)
Sicamous Community Health Centre continues to put patients first

Secwépemc Landmarks Tsquqw7e Unveiling at Chase Memorial Park will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Bernadette Dennis/Adams Lake Band Communications)
Unveiling of Secwépemc Landmark in Chase to highlight significance of ‘small bay’

(Left to right) Splatsin Tkwamipla7 Sabrina Vergata, Wenecwtsin Wayne Christian, Elder George William, and Tkwamipla7 (councillors) Theresa William and Leonard Edwards look on as (front, left to right) Federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, Splatsin Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Mitzi Dean hold up the signed coordination agreement. Federal and provincial officials, Kukpi7 Thomas and all Tkwamipla7 members signed the agreement. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
VIDEO: Splatsin signs historic child and family protection agreement with BC, federal governments

Pop-up banner image