Sicamous council approves pay raises

District of Sicamous council approved a pay increase for the district’s mayor and councillors. (File photo)

The District of Sicamous’ mayor and councillors voted to approve a raise for themselves at council’s March 24 meeting.

The vote also repealed 2019 council remuneration and expenses bylaw bringing about a change in the annual pay for the mayor and councillors while keeping much of the previous bylaw intact.

The pay for Sicamous’ mayor increased from $25,000 per year specified in the 2019 bylaw to $30,000 under the new bylaw. Councillors’ annual pay was raised to $12,890, up from the $12,500 set out in the initial bylaw.

Read More: Work on moving traffic light on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm set to start April 6

Read More: Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both the 2019 and 2021 remuneration bylaws include an annual increase for mayor and council pay that goes into effect on Jan. 1 of each year and keeps pace with the B.C. consumer price index.

No changes were made to the way the mayor and councillors are reimbursed for travel and provided per diem when representing the district outside Sicamous.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Government