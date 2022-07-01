A District of Sicamous councillor is wondering why Rail Trail Advisory Committee meetings are cancelled until the fall. (Photo contributed)

A District of Sicamous councillor is wondering why Rail Trail Advisory Committee meetings are cancelled until the fall. (Photo contributed)

Sicamous council concerned over getting value for money on Rail Trail

‘The future is ante up’

A Sicamous councillor has concerns about who is making decisions about the Rail Trail between Sicamous and Armstrong.

Coun. Jeff Mallmes said the governance advisory committee has cancelled meetings until September or after.

“Decisions are being made 100 per cent by staff,” added Mallmes. “There’s no consultation with elected officials at all.”

At its June 22 meeting, Mallmes asked for support from Sicamous council in writing a letter to the committee asking the reasons for the delay.

“Because we donated funds for the section from kilometre 0 to kilometre, I think 20, when is that actually going to materialize?” asked Mallmes.

Coun. Malcom Makayev noted he had seen correspondence from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) that completion of that section of the trail would be extended into spring next year.

“We offered up our portion of the economic opportunity fund specifically for the Rail Trail and we were promised it would be built this year,” said Makayev. “Then we looked at the CSRD application and the commitment was to be completed by March 2023.”

Coun. Bob Evans suggested the letter state that the district would not provide any more money until timelines, assurances and progress on the project were given.

“It’s too late to delve into the past with this a little bit,” said Evans. “The future is ante up.”

Read More: ‘Spirit of reconciliation’: Landmark at Salmon Arm wharf creates awareness of Secwépemc presence

Read More: ‘Emerging algal bloom’ reported on Shuswap Lake

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmCity CouncilSicamous

Previous story
Alberta and Quebec most likely to support separation from Canada: poll
Next story
Police, heavy security greet protests and celebrations alike in downtown Ottawa

Just Posted

A District of Sicamous councillor is wondering why Rail Trail Advisory Committee meetings are cancelled until the fall. (Photo contributed)
Sicamous council concerned over getting value for money on Rail Trail

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Emma Pyle (Image: Barb Brouwer)
Salmon Arm’s Studio on Tenth features talents of mother and daughter

Chair of the Blind Bay Painters, Jean Toker, shows her entry into the Conservation Through Art show at the Blind Bay Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 . (Photo contributed)
Odd couple: Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club teams up with Blind Bay Painters