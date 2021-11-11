The Sicamous Eagles visited District of Sicamous council on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Contributed)

Sicamous Eagles visit council, raise awareness and funds for men’s health

The hockey team’s Movember campaign has raised $1,640 so far

The Sicamous Eagles swooped in to visit District of Sicamous council Wednesday, Nov. 10.

According to Sheila Devost, Sicamous Eagles board president, the team was there to introduce themselves and thank the mayor, council and community for their support.

The team also used the meeting as a way to publicly thank the anonymous donor who gave $6,000 for the shipping container the team uses to dry their gear after away games.

During the meeting, the Eagles were wearing their purple Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys. The team has their own Movember campaign, and had already raised $1,640 as of press time Nov. 10. Those looking to support the campaign can do so at this link.

Devost invites Sicamous residents to come out and support the Eagles for their games against the Summerland Steam and Osoyoos Coyotes on Friday Nov. 12 and Saturday Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

