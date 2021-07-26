Sicamous’ landfill was scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 27, after being closed since July 20 due to the Two Mile Road wildfire. (File photo)

Sicamous landfill to reopen after temporary closure due to wildfire

Temporary garbage collection operation at curling club will continue until July 29

  • Jul. 26, 2021 12:00 p.m.
The Sicamous landfill will be reopening after a temporary closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District-operated landfill on Two Mile Road will be open once again as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

The temporary garbage collection area set up at the Sicamous Curling Club will remain open up until Thursday, July 29.

The landfill was closed on July 20, the day the Two Mile Road wildfire started.

On Monday morning, July 26, the CSRD announced a partial rescind of the evacuation order for Sicamous properties. Those properties that were on an evacuation order are now on evacuation alert until further notice.

