The bottle depot on Finlayson Street was the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s preferred location for household recycling services in Sicamous. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous launches poll on recycling services location

The district opposed moving the depot in June and now wants to hear the public’s views.

The District of Sicamous is going to the public for their views on where recycling services in the district should be located.

Recycling in Sicamous proved itself to be a contentious issue after a move by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to relocate their Sicamous recycling depot from behind the Parkland Mall to the current bottle depot on Finlayson Street was opposed by Sicamous council.

Sicamous has maintained that a recycling facility located on Finlayson Street compromises beautification efforts in their downtown core while the CSRD’s policy favours household recycling and bottle depots being located on the same site.

The district is seeking the public’s view on the location of the recycling depot through a brief poll being circulated online and in paper copies available at the district office.

The poll asks respondents to pick their preferred location for recycling services between: The Return-It Bottle Depot on Finlayson, behind Parkland Mall and the Industrial Park on the north side of the Eagle River. Those who think a better location is available can select ‘other’ and email further details to info@sicamous.ca.

Survey responses will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

Most Read