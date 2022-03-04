Sicamous pursuing regulation of short-term rentals

The District of Sicamous expects to adopt new zoning in June 2022 to regulate short-term rentals. (File photo)

The District of Sicamous says it’s looking to mitigate the negative impacts of short-term rentals through regulation.

The district anticipates adopting a zoning bylaw by June 2022, as well as amendments to its business licensing bylaw to regulate short-term rentals.

“In recent years, online services such as Vacation Rental by Owner or Airbnb have become popular in residential neighbourhoods as an alternative to traditional tourist accommodation like hotels or motels,” reads an introduction to a section on short-term rentals on the district website. “However, short-term rentals can have a negative impact on local hotel businesses, the availability of housing, and the residential character of neighborhoods.”

The district defines “short-term rental” as the commercial use of a dwelling unit, when it is rented for periods of less than 30 days “as accommodation for tourists, the travelling public or seasonal residents.” A dwelling unit could be a single-family home, a secondary suite, a carriage house, duplex, apartment, townhouse, condo or mobile home.

According to the district, its current zoning bylaw does not explicitly address short-term rentals; however, interpretation does allow for tourist accommodation in certain areas (with a valid business licence). The proposed bylaw will “clearly define and regulate where short-term rentals are permitted and include specific conditions to operate a short-term rental such as the requirement for licensing or occupancy limits.”

If the new zoning bylaw is adopted as currently proposed, those wishing to pursue a short-term rental will either have to rezone their property or obtain a temporary use permit. The rezoning application fee would be $700, while rezoning and an official community application fee would be $1,400. The fee for a temporary use permit would be $500. There would also be a public hearing fee of $450, and a sign rental fee of $300.

All short-term rentals, including bed & breakfasts, must be licensed by the district.

“By licensing your accommodation and following regulations, you’re helping limit negative impacts to the long-term rental market and ensuring your accommodation is a ‘good neighbour,’” said the district.

Furthermore, anyone operating a short-term rental is required to remit both a provincial sales tax and municipal regional district tax (MRDT) for guest stays. The MRDT applies to all accommodation sales. It is collected by the province and returned to the district, to be used on approved destination marketing, benefiting all accommodation providers.

The first draft of the new bylaw received first reading by council in August 2021. Prior to that, the district conducted a public survey, seeking input on short-term rentals and where they should be permitted to operate.

Consultation is ongoing during the adoption process and the public can still provide feedback. For information or to provide feedback, email Sarah Martin at smartin@sicamous.ca.

