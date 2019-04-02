Sicamous RCMP locate man ordered to stay out of town

RCMP report: 53-year-old man arrested for breaching his probation

The Sicamous RCMP arrested a man who was supposed to be nowhere near the community as a condition of his probation.

On March 31, Fred Sundstrom, 53, was located by officers inside a shed in a mobile home park on Kappel Street. According to the RCMP, Sundstrom’s probation order mandates that he not be within 50 kilometres of Sicamous. He was kept in custody ahead of an April 1 court date in Salmon Arm.

Sundstrom had been sentenced to jail time and probation in January following convictions for assault, mischief and failure to comply with probation.

Read More: Crime down, but rural RCMP resources stretched

Read More: Sicamous RCMP report indicates roads safer than last year

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus
Next story
Parents could face tax charges, big fines in admissions scam

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Here comes the rain again — but first, some sun

Environment Canada is forecasting a sunny day

Promised Parkinson’s surgery sparks hope for Salmon Arm woman

Lobbying leads to provincial commitment to substantially reduce waitlist for Deep Brain Surgery

Sicamous RCMP locate man ordered to stay out of town

RCMP report: 53-year-old man arrested for breaching his probation

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

Commercial/residential building proposed for 10th Avenue SW

Site will include contractor’s office downstairs, two residential suites upstairs

Display to spark conversation about overdoses in Okanagan

Each of the 645 candles represent an overdose death in the community

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

Air Canada revises schedule for May as Boeing 737 Max remains grounded

The airline says it expects to cover 98 per cent of previously planned flying for the month

W.M.D. returns with thrash metal to Kelowna stage

The Calgary metal band will return to Munnin’s Post April 19

B.C. father fights for his life after flu turns into paralyzing condition

Reisig has lost all motor skills with the exception of slight head, shoulder and face movements.

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Most Read