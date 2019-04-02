Sicamous RCMP locate man ordered to stay out of town

The Sicamous RCMP arrested a man who was supposed to be nowhere near the community as a condition of his probation.

On March 31, Fred Sundstrom, 53, was located by officers inside a shed in a mobile home park on Kappel Street. According to the RCMP, Sundstrom’s probation order mandates that he not be within 50 kilometres of Sicamous. He was kept in custody ahead of an April 1 court date in Salmon Arm.

Sundstrom had been sentenced to jail time and probation in January following convictions for assault, mischief and failure to comply with probation.

Read More: Crime down, but rural RCMP resources stretched

Read More: Sicamous RCMP report indicates roads safer than last year

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter