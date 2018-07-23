Sicamous RCMP praise Summer Stomp’s safety

The Sicamous RCMP are praising the organizers of the Summer Stomp for hosting a safe event free of policing issues. No arrests were made during the three-day event.

“I was very pleased with the Stomp again this year. We had several officers on patrol including our marine unit and there were no negative incidents associated to the event this year. The organizers did a great job providing two shuttle buses to transport people from the Stomp grounds to downtown and local hotels which made it easy for people who had been drinking to get around without driving,” said RCMP Sergeant Murray McNeil, the commander of the Sicamous detachment.

The Sicamous RCMP did seize a small quantity of cocaine and marijuana from a vehicle on Shuswap avenue on the evening of Friday, July 20. A pellet gun resembling a revolver was also found and seized as officers searched the vehicle. A 52-year-old Sicamous man was released without charges at the scene. Police continue to investigate the matter.

