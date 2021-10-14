A photo of the Sicamous Beach Park washroom and concession facility on July 8, 2021. (File photo)

Sicamous reallocates $100k for unexpected costs in Beach Park upgrade

Finlayson Park turf upgrade funds to be used for archaeological expenses

Upgrades to Sicamous Beach Park are running $100,000 over budget.

Due to unforeseen archaeological costs, the District of Sicamous will be reallocating $100,000 for turf upgrades at Finlayson Park to be used for finishing Beach Park upgrades.

The decision to reallocate the money was made at district council’s Oct. 13 meeting, and was carried unanimously.

The Beach Park upgrades are an approved district capital project, and were originally budgeted at $677,000. The upgrades include: a washroom and concession building; wide hard-surface pathway; outdoor seating area and pergola; upgraded play structure; and landscaping and irrigation.

In an Oct. 5 report to council, district chief financial officer Kelly Bennett said $36,000 was budgeted for archaeological work related to the Beach Park upgrades. At that time, the total cost for archaeological work was $137,706 — $101,706 over budget.

Bennett said the $100,000 for turf upgrades at Finlayson Park was included in the district’s 2021 financial plan. “Due to various factors, this project will not be completed this year,” wrote Bennett. “Therefore, it is recommended to reallocate these funds towards the Beach Park project, to ensure completion within 2021.”

She said since funds are being reallocated from one capital project to another, the financial impact on the district is minimal. Finlayson Park upgrades will be reconsidered during 2022 budget deliberations.

Sicamous received $447,000 in provincial funding for the Beach Park upgrades project in 2020, and contributed $230,000 of its own money towards the upgrades.

As of Oct. 5, the district had spent $603,655 on the project, and an estimated $150,000 was still needed to complete it.

