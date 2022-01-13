Sicamous residential development increases, commercial declines in 2021

A concept rendering of a seven-unit two-storey development at 1129 Riverside Avenue in Sicamous, for which a development permit was approved on Aug. 11, 2021. (District of Sicamous image)

More than $13 million was spent on development last year in Sicamous.

A year-end building report was submitted by district staff to council at its Jan. 12 meeting. The report provided an overview of every building permit the district approved in 2021 and what each one was for.

A total of 110 permits were approved with a total value of $13,065,061 — an increase over 2020, when 84 permits were issued with a total value of $11,076,408.

In 2021, building permits were approved for 14 single-family residential developments with a total value of nearly $7 million. That’s almost a million dollars more than in 2020, when the same number of permits were issued.

Two permits were issued in 2021 for two-family dwellings with a total value of just over $1.1 million. No such permits were issued in 2020.

A decline in commercial and institutional development was recorded in 2021 as only three permits were issued with a total value of $809,000. In 2020, six permits were issued with a total value of just over $2.7 million.

Another notable change in 2021 was the amount of permits issued for moving or demolition. Nineteen were issued with a total value of nearly $2.1 million. In 2020, 11 were issued with a total value of just over $1.15 million.

