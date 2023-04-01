Sicamous school property damaged over spring break

The picnic table that was vandalized at Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous over the March break. (SD 85 Operations department photo) The goal post that was vandalized at Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous over the March break. (SD 83 Operations department photo)

A Sicamous school was the target of expensive vandalism while students were away on March break.

School District 83 representatives confirmed the damage to a picnic table and goal post on Parkview Elementary property on Friday, March 31, saying the vandalism likely occurred sometime over the break.

Parkview’s Facebook post detailing the damage also lists the sandbox used for sanding down ice in the winter was dumped out and some school windows and a vehicle were hit with eggs.

The post said both the table and the goal post will have to be replaced and the school will have to pay for the damages, estimated by the school district to be around $3,500.

Sicamous RCMP have been contacted for further details.

