By the end of October 2021, a BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson says Sicamous will have 8 full-time paramedics serving the district 24/7. (File photo)

Sicamous ambulance station to get extra ambulance, 8 full-time staff by end of October

New positions will be filled by mix of paramedics already at station and provincial hires

Station 333 will soon be staffed 24/7 with full-time paramedics.

The Sicamous Ambulance Station will have eight full-time paramedics by the end of October, according to Shannon Miller, a communications officer for BC Emergency Health Services.

She added the station will also have two ambulances instead of one by that time. One will be staffed 24/7 by the eight full-time paramedics, and the other will be staffed with paramedics on “kilo” shifts — shifts where paramedics are on-call and carrying a pager.

The eight full-time positions in Sicamous are new positions, and will be filled with a combination of existing paramedics at the station, and provincial hires, said Miller.

Until the new changes come into effect, the Sicamous Ambulance Station will continue to have one ambulance staffed 24/7 by on-call employees who are in uniform, on standby at the station.

