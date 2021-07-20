A wildfire near Sicamous has caused a regularly scheduled vaccine clinic to be cancelled. (BC Wildfire Service image)

A wildfire near Sicamous has caused a regularly scheduled vaccine clinic to be cancelled. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Sicamous vaccine clinic cancelled due to wildfire

Those wishing to get vaccinated can do so in Salmon Arm

The vaccine clinic that operates at the Sicamous & District Seniors Centre Society will be cancelled on July 22, according to Interior Health.

Emergency services is now using the facility, due to the wildfire that has put parts of the district on evacuation alert or order.

Anyone who wishes to get vaccinated can instead access the ongoing clinic at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre at the following hours:

Mondays: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays (every other, starting June 26): 10:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salmon Arm clinic will be closed from 12 to 1 p.m. daily.

Read more: UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Sicamous, Two Mile properties

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021COVID-19

Previous story
B.C. turns 150: From fur trades to ferries and controversy in 2021
Next story
Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has issued an evacuation order for Sicamous properties as a wildfire continues to grow in Two Mile. (CSRD photo)
UPDATE: Evacuation order issued for Sicamous, Two Mile properties

A wildfire near Sicamous has caused a regularly scheduled vaccine clinic to be cancelled. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Sicamous vaccine clinic cancelled due to wildfire

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire pictured from Osoyoos on July 20. (Brenda Lee photo)
Incoming winds expected to increase wildfire activity in the B.C. Interior

The Momich Lake wildfire is classified as a fire of note by the BC Wildfire Service. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Wildfire about 75 kilometres north of Salmon Arm grows to over 2000 hectares