Sicamous vaccine clinic cancelled due to wildfire

Those wishing to get vaccinated can do so in Salmon Arm

A wildfire near Sicamous has caused a regularly scheduled vaccine clinic to be cancelled. (BC Wildfire Service image)

The vaccine clinic that operates at the Sicamous & District Seniors Centre Society will be cancelled on July 22, according to Interior Health.

Emergency services is now using the facility, due to the wildfire that has put parts of the district on evacuation alert or order.

Anyone who wishes to get vaccinated can instead access the ongoing clinic at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre at the following hours:

Mondays: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays (every other, starting June 26): 10:10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salmon Arm clinic will be closed from 12 to 1 p.m. daily.

